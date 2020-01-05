Museum program features maritime artist

Beaufort, N.C. – A marine biologist and artist whose work can be seen across the globe will soon be making a mark in Beaufort.

Constance Sartor, a self-taught artist who is undergoing graduate studies in coral reef genetics at the University of Guam, will be working this week on creating a mural of a Cuvier’s beaked whale and calf at Bonehenge Whale Center. Join Sartor Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort, located at 315 Front St., to learn about the work in progress and to also hear about her adventures as an artist and a marine biologist. The free program, which is open to the public, will also showcase local artist and research assistant Nan Bowles’ dolphin mural at Bonehenge, other works in the Bonehenge collection and the use of art to inspire education and conservation of marine animals. Registration for the program is not required, and walk-ins are welcome.

Sartor’s work at Bonehenge, which is expected to open to the public later this year, will be the most recent in a series of murals she has completed in places that are hubs of marine science and education: Guam Marine Laboratory; Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium in Sarasota, Florida; New College in Florida; and Yellowstone National Park among them.

For more information on Sartor, visit fineartamerica.com/profiles/constance-sartor. For information on the program, contact the museum at 252-504-7740 or ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com.

