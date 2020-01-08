NBCT & The CRNA’S of CarolinaEast Health System present

Get your deerstalker cap on – the play’s afoot! Comedic genius Ken Ludwig (Lend Me a Tenor, Moon Over Buffalo) transforms Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic The Hound of the Baskervilles into a murderously funny adventure. Sherlock Holmes is on the case. The male heirs of the Baskerville line are being dispatched one by one. To find their ingenious killer, Holmes and Watson must brave the desolate moors before a family curse dooms its newest heir. Watch as our intrepid investigators try to escape a dizzying web of clues, silly accents, disguises, and deceit as five actors deftly portray more than forty characters. Does a wild hellhound prowl the moors of Devonshire? Can our heroes discover the truth in time? Join the fun and see how far from elementary the truth can be. PG-13.
Cast and Crew for Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery by Ken Ludwig
Jordan Wolfe: Director
Emily Ann Ritter: Producer
Sherlock Holmes: George Oliver
John Watson: Jay Tyson
Actor 1: Neil Oliver
Actor 2: Austin Arrington
Actress 1: Nina Banfield
Cliff Neilson: Stage Manager
Geoffrey “Bart” Savitz: Assistant Stage Manager
Lauren Taylor: Properties Manager
Angelina Doyle: Costume Designer
Jordan Wolfe: Set Designer
Neil Oliver: Set Construction Chief
Kristofer Pierson: Lighting Designer
Amanda Pumphrey: Photographer
Gayle Albertini: Promotional Design
Tickets (not including Sales Tax or Online Service Fee)
- Orchestra – Advance: $20, Door: $22, Students & Active Duty Military: $12
- Balcony Advance: $19, Door: $21, Students & Active Duty Military: $10
Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 252-633-0567 or by ordering online at https://www.newberncivictheatre.org. Visit us at https://www.facebook.com/newberncivictheatre/.
Submitted by: the New Bern Civic Theatre