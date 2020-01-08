NBCT & The CRNA’S of CarolinaEast Health System present

Get your deerstalker cap on – the play’s afoot! Comedic genius Ken Ludwig (Lend Me a Tenor, Moon Over Buffalo) transforms Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic The Hound of the Baskervilles into a murderously funny adventure. Sherlock Holmes is on the case. The male heirs of the Baskerville line are being dispatched one by one. To find their ingenious killer, Holmes and Watson must brave the desolate moors before a family curse dooms its newest heir. Watch as our intrepid investigators try to escape a dizzying web of clues, silly accents, disguises, and deceit as five actors deftly portray more than forty characters. Does a wild hellhound prowl the moors of Devonshire? Can our heroes discover the truth in time? Join the fun and see how far from elementary the truth can be. PG-13.

Cast and Crew for Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery by Ken Ludwig

Jordan Wolfe: Director

Emily Ann Ritter: Producer

Sherlock Holmes: George Oliver

John Watson: Jay Tyson

Actor 1: Neil Oliver

Actor 2: Austin Arrington

Actress 1: Nina Banfield

Cliff Neilson: Stage Manager

Geoffrey “Bart” Savitz: Assistant Stage Manager

Lauren Taylor: Properties Manager

Angelina Doyle: Costume Designer

Jordan Wolfe: Set Designer

Neil Oliver: Set Construction Chief

Kristofer Pierson: Lighting Designer

Amanda Pumphrey: Photographer

Gayle Albertini: Promotional Design

Tickets (not including Sales Tax or Online Service Fee)

Orchestra – Advance: $20, Door: $22, Students & Active Duty Military: $12

Balcony Advance: $19, Door: $21, Students & Active Duty Military: $10

Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 252-633-0567 or by ordering online at https://www.newberncivictheatre.org. Visit us at https://www.facebook.com/newberncivictheatre/.

Submitted by: the New Bern Civic Theatre