New Bern Now and Beyond Podcast for January 16, 2020

On location at BrÜtopia Brewing Company – Episode 134

We’re connecting you with the community as we learn about the people, places, and the latest happenings in and around New Bern! During the show we talked about community news from locals; along with businesses and nonprofits!

During this show, New Bern Now’s Podsquad: Kathy Morrison (New Bern Historical Society), Colleen Roberts (City of New Bern), Rich Sheridan (Crystal Coast Discovery Map), Rob Jones (BrÜtopia Brewing Company), and I talked about all the wonderful things to do in New Bern and surrounding areas.

We hope you join us on our journey as we showcase businesses and non-profits in New Bern and beyond!

Special thanks to BrÜtopia Brewing Company for sponsoring todays show! Visit them at 1201 Hwy 70 or call 252-631-5142.

Show notes:

1:34 – Civil War Lecture

2:03 – Honour, The Musical

2:34 – Encore for Underground Railroad

2:55 – Downtown New Bern Renaissance

3:22 – Social Media Minute

4:28 – Congratulations to New Bern Fire and Rescue – Winner of the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive

5:56 – Surf, Wind and Fire Ukulele Jam

7:03 – Adam Hill Live

7:18 – Home Brewing Classes at the Volt Center

10:05 – Tryon Palace’s Live & Local Beer Festival

14:45 – BrÜtopia helps you become a Homebrewer

Staytrippin’

22:04 – BBQ in Blue Jeans

22:42 – Baskerville: A Sherlock Homes Mystery

23:19 – Thirteenth Annual Local Authors Luncheon

23:39 – George Mason: Forgotten Founding Father by Dr. David Skaggs

24:00 – Freedom Ball 2020

24:13 – Shockwave Wrestling

25:04 – Bridal and Special Event Expo

25:14 – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Service

25:54 – Experience an African American Cultural Celebration

26:31 – Coast Guard Auxiliary Basic Boating Class

26:34 – At the Gallery: Harold Arlen performed by Crystal Bright

Happenings at Tryon Palace?

26:54 – African American Lecture Series: “The Normal School at the Goodloe House”

27:31 – Discovering Tryon Palace: Outlander Home and Hearth

28:36 – Behind the Scenes: Conservation Lab

28:51 – African American Heritage Tour Lecture

29:30 – Behind the Scenes: Costume Shop

30:52 – WinterFeast: Oysters, Brews, and Comfort Foods

32:06 – B & J Seafood

33:37 – Next Chapter Books and Arts and new owner, Michelle Garren-Flye

35:33 – Daytrippin’

– Bryan Mayer Live at the Saltwater Grill

– NC Maritime Museum – Brown Bag Gam

– Fort Macon: Musket Firing Demonstration

– Promise Land Market Events

– Welcome to the World – Colin Daniel Sheridan!

– Carolina Outdoor Expo

45:30 – New Bern Now Magazine

49:29 – Bingo Night at BrÜtopia

50:45 – NC Quilters Guild Exhibit

47:51 – Social Media Summit

54:00 – Science and Nature Trivia

58:00 – Order a Singing Valentine

The Podcast also airs on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Join us on Thursday, January 30 from 1 – 2 p.m. (location pending)

Join us on Thursday, January 30 from 1 – 2 p.m. (location pending)

Wendy Card