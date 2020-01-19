New Bern Now and Beyond Podcast for January 16, 2020

On location at BrÜtopia Brewing Company – Episode 134
We’re connecting you with the community as we learn about the people, places, and the latest happenings in and around New Bern! During the show we talked about community news from locals; along with businesses and nonprofits!
During this show, New Bern Now’s Podsquad: Kathy Morrison (New Bern Historical Society), Colleen Roberts (City of New Bern), Rich Sheridan (Crystal Coast Discovery Map), Rob Jones (BrÜtopia Brewing Company), and I talked about all the wonderful things to do in New Bern and surrounding areas.
We hope you join us on our journey as we showcase businesses and non-profits in New Bern and beyond!
Special thanks to BrÜtopia Brewing Company for sponsoring todays show! Visit them at 1201 Hwy 70 or call 252-631-5142.
Listen to the audio version here:
Show notes:
1:34 – Civil War Lecture
2:03 – Honour, The Musical
2:34 – Encore for Underground Railroad
2:55 – Downtown New Bern Renaissance
3:22 – Social Media Minute
4:28 – Congratulations to New Bern Fire and Rescue – Winner of the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive
5:56 – Surf, Wind and Fire Ukulele Jam
7:03 – Adam Hill Live
7:18 – Home Brewing Classes at the Volt Center
10:05 – Tryon Palace’s Live & Local Beer Festival
14:45 – BrÜtopia helps you become a Homebrewer
Staytrippin’
22:04 – BBQ in Blue Jeans
22:42 – Baskerville: A Sherlock Homes Mystery
23:19 – Thirteenth Annual Local Authors Luncheon
23:39 – George Mason: Forgotten Founding Father by Dr. David Skaggs
24:00 – Freedom Ball 2020
24:13 – Shockwave Wrestling
25:04 – Bridal and Special Event Expo
25:14 – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Service
25:54 – Experience an African American Cultural Celebration
26:31 – Coast Guard Auxiliary Basic Boating Class
26:34 – At the Gallery: Harold Arlen performed by Crystal Bright
Happenings at Tryon Palace?
26:54 – African American Lecture Series: “The Normal School at the Goodloe House”
27:31 – Discovering Tryon Palace: Outlander Home and Hearth
28:36 – Behind the Scenes: Conservation Lab
28:51 – African American Heritage Tour Lecture
29:30 – Behind the Scenes: Costume Shop
30:52 – WinterFeast: Oysters, Brews, and Comfort Foods
32:06 – B & J Seafood
33:37 – Next Chapter Books and Arts and new owner, Michelle Garren-Flye
35:33 – Daytrippin’
– Bryan Mayer Live at the Saltwater Grill
– NC Maritime Museum – Brown Bag Gam
– Fort Macon: Musket Firing Demonstration
– Promise Land Market Events
– Welcome to the World – Colin Daniel Sheridan!
– Carolina Outdoor Expo
45:30 – New Bern Now Magazine
49:29 – Bingo Night at BrÜtopia
50:45 – NC Quilters Guild Exhibit
47:51 – Social Media Summit
54:00 – Science and Nature Trivia
58:00 – Order a Singing Valentine
The Podcast also airs on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Join us on Thursday, January 30 from 1 – 2 p.m. (location pending)
Let us know if you want to host our show, join us as a guest, or have any questions, comments or suggestions by calling 252-259-6853 or sending us an email at info@newbernnow.com.
Wendy Card