New Bern Now and Beyond Podcast on January 2, 2020

On location from Wit Clothier – Episode 133

We’re connecting you with the community as we talk about the people, places, and the latest happenings in and around New Bern! During the show we talked about community news from locals; along with businesses and nonprofits!

During this show, New Bern Now’s Podsquad: Kathy Morrison (New Bern Historical Society), Jane Maulucci (The Reactive Voice), Ted Peterson (Wit Clothier), Simon Spalding (The Musical Historian), and I talked about all the wonderful things to do in New Bern and surrounding areas.

We’re excited as this is our fourth “live road show”, this time, on location at the With Clothier!

We hope you join us on our journey as we showcase businesses and non-profits in New Bern and beyond!

Special thanks to Wit Clothier and Jillybird Boutique for sponsoring todays show! Visit them at 502 Pollock or call 252-631-5098.

Show notes:

01:15 – Simon Spalding joins us to talk about The World Premiere of Honour, The Musical and all kinds of things!

15:37 – New Bern Historical Society Updates

– Hampton Newton

– Underground Railroad

19:52 – New Bern Now’s “Road Show”

20:54 – Wit Clothier

26:14 – JillyBird Boutique

27:12 – The Reactive Voice and Trained by Jane

– Alignable: What’s in it for you?

– Copywriting Simplified

– But I hate sales

– You’re an expert

30:45 – Going to the dogs?

Staytrippin’

32:49 – The Bears in Concert

36:40 – Bingo Night

37:21 – Songwriter of Songs of Ecology, Justice and Peace by Jim Scott

38:07 – New Bern Drum Circle

38:17 – Behind the Scenes: Costume Shop

38:23 – International Film Series: ‘The Guilty’

38:32 – ArtWalk – New Bern

39:06 – Potter’s Throwdown & Souper Bowl

40:21 – Baskerville: A Sherlock Homes Mystery

40:47 – Pet Adoption Event

41:09 – Garden Lecture Series

41:15 – New Bern Heart Ball

41:37 – African American Lecture Series: “The Normal School at the Goodloe House”

These are only some of the events happening in and around town. Visit NewBernNow.com as we receive information and update the community calendar every day!

42:25 – Social Media Minute: (engage with viewers and respond to comments)

43:40 – New Bern Music Calendar

44:29 – Daytrippin:

– Don Skinner Guitarfest

– Cliffs of the Neuse State Park

– Beaufort Maritime Museum

48:05 – Decade Trivia

57:33 – New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM and 1450AM

The Podcast also airs on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Join us on Thursday, January 16 from 1 – 2 p.m. for our next show!

Let us know if you want to host our show, join us as a guest, or have any questions. comments or suggestions by calling 252-259-6853 or sending us an email at info@newbernnow.com.

Wendy Card