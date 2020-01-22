New Bern Toastmasters Hosts Speechcraft for Non-Members

New Bern Toastmasters is hosting Speechcraft, a four-session workshop designed to teach public speaking skills to non-Toastmaster members in a relaxed, supportive and enjoyable atmosphere. In just four weeks, with the help of an assigned Toastmaster advisor, participants will prepare and present short talks, practice impromptu speaking, and learn to give evaluations. The skills learned will help improve performance in business meetings, presentations, job interviews, conversations, and sales or problem-solving situation. Career success often depends on how well you can express yourself. Start your year off strong and sign up for Speechcraft.

Speechcraft will be held four Monday evenings, beginning February 3, from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m., in the training facility at Keller Williams, 1320 McCarthy Blvd, in New Bern. Register at Eventbrite: speechcraftnewbern.eventbrite.com/ or call Toastmaster Area Director, Dwayne Whiting, at 252-269-4410. There are only five slots available! Cost for the workshop is $19.95.

Speechcraft is presented by New Bern Toastmasters, an affiliate of Toastmasters International.

New Bern Toastmasters Club meets every Monday night at 6:30 p.m. at Keller Williams Realty, 1320 McCarthy Blvd., New Bern. Guests are always welcome!

Find us at: newbern.toastmastersclubs.org/ and on Facebook at: Toastmasters International – New Bern, N.C. Chapter

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs. Founded in October 1924, the organization currently has more than 357,000 members in 16,600 clubs in 143 countries. Toastmasters has helped more than four million men and women of every ethnicity; education level and profession build their competence in communication so they can gain the confidence to lead others. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters International on Twitter.

By Contributing Author, Heather Noto