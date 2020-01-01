New Year…New Decade…What does it mean to you?

Does one day really make a difference?

Obviously, it all depends on your perspective on life; but I’m hopeful!

I have an odd New Year’s Tradition. I think about what the dash between the date that I was born and the date that I will die will mean. It won’t matter to me when I’m gone, but I believe we’re put on this Earth for a purpose. Could I do better? It’s a reminder to live my life with kindness and to the fullest! To me, it’s a day to reflect, plan, and resolve to take action.

All of us have suffered great loss in one way or another, but it doesn’t have to define who we are. Especially if it’s the death of a loved one, believe it or not, it’s possible to embrace the memories and good times that we shared. It may take years, but you can overcome the sorrow. It’s a similar process for the loss of a home, financial setback, relationships, etc. It all depends on how we see life and cope with each situation.

If you don’t know me, I’m a realist with an optimistic view. When I’m frustrated with situations or make mistakes, I’m constantly trying to find new ways to improve the outcome. If someone offends me, I try to put myself in their shoes in hopes to understand why. I have many flaws, so I do my best not to judge others as I don’t know what they’re going through.

Where am I going with this?

I challenge you to welcome the New Year and ask yourself:

What am I grateful for?

What can I do to change my situation?

How can I help others?

Think about stepping outside of your daily routine and getting to know people who don’t travel within your circle of friends.

We all know that there’s a major political divide across our country. We can make a difference in closing the gap by having civil conversations, getting to know each other, and accepting our differences. There’s nothing wrong with agreeing to disagree on issues.

I’m wishing You and Yours a Happy, Healthy, and Prosperous New Year!

Please let me know if you have any comments by sending me an email.

Wendy Card