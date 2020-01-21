Nominations Open for Craven CC Foundation’s 10th Annual Community Fabric Awards

New Bern, NC – Nominations are now open for the Craven Community College (Craven CC) Foundation’s 10th annual Community Fabric Awards (CFA). The event was created by the Craven CC Foundation to showcase excellence in leadership as demonstrated by outstanding initiative, impact of service and inspiration of others.

Candidates may be nominated for one of three categories: Individual Leadership, Business Leadership and Leadership in Education. Nominations can be made online at www.cravencc.edu/CFA. The deadline for submission is Thursday, Feb. 20 at 5 p.m.

The recipients will be honored during the annual CFA Awards Ceremony and Luncheon on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center. The Foundation is pleased to announce that Ward & Smith, P.A. will once again be the event’s presenting sponsor. Sponsorships for the event are now being accepted.

Funds raised through the CFA event sponsorships and ticket sales are used to support the Foundation’s programs, as well as equipment, facilities, and emerging initiatives of the college. They also serve to create awareness of and support for the college and highlighting students and their accomplishments.

For more information, visit www.cravencc.edu/CFA or contact Charles Wethington at 252-638-7350.

Submitted by: Craig Ramey, Director of Communications, Craven Community College