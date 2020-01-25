Parents Dealing with Family Addiction Have a Pal in New Bern

PAL…. Parents of Addicted Loved Ones is a support group of parents helping parents that meets weekly at 6 p.m. at 4143 MLK Blvd, New Bern, PAL offers education and support, at no charge, for parents who are dealing with a son or daughter suffering from addiction. PAL can also help spouses who feel they have to parent their addicted partner. PAL is open to all sober family members and friends who are 18 years and older. By attending PAL meetings, family members learn proven ways to help their loved one recover from addiction, primarily by focusing on their own education and growth.

Thousands have been helped by PAL, and testimonies abound about loved ones seeking recovery, once their family members learned how to help them in healthy ways. Right now, the United States is suffering through the worst drug epidemic in its history. It’s estimated that 2230 Americans under the age of 18 begin to abuse prescription drugs each day.

For more information, go to www.palgroup.org or contact Christina Barham at 252-314-1289.

Submitted by: Bob Manning