Registration is now Open for Spring Adult Coed Church Softball League!

New Bern, NC – New Bern Parks and Recreation will be offering an Adult Coed Church Softball League this Spring. An information meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 11th at West New Bern Recreation Center to discuss the upcoming season, rules and regulations and game schedule. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Games are held on Saturdays at Fort Totten Park. Practice times will be available beginning the week of March 2nd. Games will begin on March 21st. League fees are $400, which includes field prep, game officials, awards and tournament. The deadline to register for this program is Friday, March 13th.

Teams can register online at our Parks and Recreation page at: NewBernNC.gov or in person at West New Bern Recreation Center (1225 Pine Tree Drive). For additional information, please contact Kelvin Hardesty at 252-639-2920. The Spring Coed Church Softball League is presented by New Bern Parks & Recreation.

Submitted by: Kelvin Hardesty, Athletic Coordinator, New Bern Parks and Recreation