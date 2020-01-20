Spring is just around the corner. Do you have a garden plan or are you waiting for inspiration? Are you concerned that last year’s problems will be lurking, ready to attack this year’s plants?

Bring your concerns and questions to the River Bend Community Organic Garden and Education Center’s sixth annual Roundtable for Gardeners on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at River Bend Town Hall. Our panel experts will try to answer your questions and address your gardening concerns in this interactive forum. The roundtable format presents an opportunity to seek ideas and share your own solutions to garden problems. Come meet other vegetable gardeners and find answers to your garden issues.

This year’s experts who will help you find solutions are Tim Minch, Grounds Coordinator at Lenoir County Community College; and Hadley Cheris, Gardens and Greenhouse Manager at Tryon Palace and Sheila Weibert, member of CropMasters and liaison to numerous community gardens.

Following the forum, refreshments will be served. If you have attended previous workshops you know our gardeners are creative cooks. Bring your questions and your appetite.

RSVP recommended. Contact Dee Smith at 252-349-4000.

Submitted by: Constance Casey