Spring Entrepreneur Series Kicks Off January 28

The Small Business Center at Craven Community College will launch its Spring Entrepreneur Series starting Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 6 – 9 p.m. with its “How to Start a Business” workshop. This FREE 10-workshop series has topics that will increase knowledge of how to plan, start and operate a successful new business. The series also has workshops for recent start-ups and existing small businesses.

In addition to the topics, the benefits of attending are the quality of experienced presenters and the opportunity to network with fellow entrepreneurs.

Certificates will be awarded to participants who attend all 10 workshops and one confidential counseling session.

The workshops are offered at NO charge and open to the public.

Register now for one, some or all at http://bit.ly/sbcentrepreneur2020.

Questions? Call 252-638-1166 or email sbc@cravencc.edu or visit www.cravencc.edu/sbc.

The mission of the Small Business Center Network, with centers located at each of North Carolina’s 58 community colleges, is to increase viability and number of small businesses in each community and across the state.

Submitted by: Deborah Kania, Director, Small Business Center, Craven Community College