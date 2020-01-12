Stephen Ministry Introductory Workshop Offered at Centenary United Methodist Church

Saturday, February 1, 2020, Centenary United Methodist Church at 309 New Street, New Bern, NC will host a Stephen Ministry Introductory Workshop from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm in their Fellowship Hall. Registration begins at 8:00 am. Light refreshments will be served.

This half-day, three-session workshop is designed to help individuals equip themselves as laypeople caregivers. During the workshop, participants will develop caregiving skills they can use right away. The cost is $15 per person or $50 for a group of four or more from a congregation.

For more information or to register for this half-day workshop, call Stephen Ministries at (314) 428-2600 or visit www.stephenministry.org/workshop.

Background on Stephen Ministry:

Stephen Ministers are laypeople—Christian men and women—trained to provide one-to-one care to people experiencing a difficult time in life, such as grief, divorce, job loss, chronic or terminal illness, relocation, or separation due to military deployment.

Stephen Ministers come from all walks of life. Their commonality? A passion for bringing Christ’s love and care to people during a time of need.

Since 1975, more than 600,000 people from more than 13,000 congregations and other organizations have been trained as Stephen Ministers.

Submitted by: Jazz Woodward, Stephen Minister – Centenary United Methodist Church