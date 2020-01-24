The Big Game and BBQ Spare Ribs: A Great combination to Benefit Veterans

For the tenth consecutive year, New Bern Elks Lodge # 764 will be selling BBQ pork spareribs, hot off the grill, just in time for Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, February 2. This year’s sale will take place on Saturday, February 1 at the Simmons Street Piggly Wiggly, 1208 Simmons Street, in New Bern, from 8 a.m. to Noon.

All proceeds will benefit local veterans.

What could be better than enjoying great tasting, dry rubbed, slow cooked North Carolina pork BBQ ribs while cheering on your favorite team and knowing you are helping Carolina veterans.

Full slabs will be $16 each, while half slabs will be $8, with a choice of sauce to compliment the ribs.

The Veterans Committee of Elks Lodge 764 sponsors the sale and appreciates the strong support of both the Piggly Wiggly Supermarket and Amerigas.

Reservations are strongly recommended. Again, this year, ribs can be reserved on-line at www.Facebook.com/elksribs, as well as by calling the Elks Lodge at 252-638-8116 and leaving a message. Reservations can also be made at both Piggly Wiggly Supermarkets in New Bern, Simmons St. and Tatum Drive. All reservations must be picked up by 11:30 a.m.

Proceeds will benefit the Elks veterans’ programs, including such events this year as support for the Veterans Stand Down, the Viet Nam Wall appearance in March, and the Veterans Employment Base Camp and Organic Garden. A special focus is assistance for the veterans residing at the State Veterans Home in Kinston, including parties during the year, support for the Veterans Day program, and gifts at Christmas.

