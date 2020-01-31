The Garage presents Football, Girl Scout Cookies & Beer Pairing

Feb 2nd – The Garage – Super Bowl Sunday 5pm.

Football!!!

Food!!!

Beer!!!

Wine!!!

Cocktails!!!

Don’t care about the game?

COMMERCIALS!!!

We’re throwing down potluck style for this baby so dust off that jersey and bring your covered dish and let’s watch the game together!!!

And…..it won’t be as chaotic as the sports bars.

Feb 4th – The Garage – Girl Scout Cookies & Beer Pairing.

We’re pairing 6 of your favorite Girl Scout cookies with six amazing beers!!!! We’re definitely pairing NOLA Brewing’s Girl STOUT Cookie with Thin Mints!! $10 per person!

Visit The Garage at 1209 Hwy 70 E in James City!

Submitted by: Marisol Schultz, The Garage