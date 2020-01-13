The Singing Valentines Tradition Continues

Desperate to find the perfect way to impress your Sweetheart on Valentine’s Day? The Southern Gentlemen Barbershop Chorus has the perfect solution. Simply order a Singing Valentine by calling 252-288-9132.

A debonair and handsomely costumed Barbershop Quartet will deliver two sentimental love songs, a long-stemmed Red Rose, a Valentine Card signed with your message of endearment and will provide a photograph to record the special moment. A complimentary ticket to the Chorus’ annual show in April is included.

This will take place on Friday, February 14. Deliveries can be made to residences, businesses, schools, hospitals, nursing homes, gyms, restaurants, or any place else between the hours of 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. in the New Bern and Havelock areas.

Your donation of $40 supports the charitable giving of the Chorus to Merci Clinic, The Coastal Women’s Shelter and New Beginnings, the opioid recovery program of Bayboro’s Hope Clinic and can be paid by credit card or check in advance.

To order a Singing Valentine, call 252-288-9132.

Submitted by: Bill Rust, Southern Gentlemen Barbershop Chorus