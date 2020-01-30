Things to Do & See in New Bern through February 4, 2020

If you’re looking for things to do, here’s the latest happening…

Community Events

January 31st: Honour, The Musical, 7:30 p.m. at Craven Community College’s Orringer Hall. Call 252-638-8558.

February

1st – 2nd: Honour, The Musical, Sat: 7:30 p.m. and Sun: 2:00 p.m. at Craven Community College’s Orringer Hall. Call 252-638-8558.

1st: Craven County Clean Sweep, 9:00 a.m. at 406 Craven St. Call 252-633-1477.

1st: Salt Water Sportsman National Seminar Series featuring George Proveromo, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center. Call 800-448-7360.

1st: Stephen Ministry Introductory Workshop, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Centenary United Methodist Church.

2nd: New Bern Drum Circle, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 308 Meadows St.

4th: Coastal Women’s Forum Dinner and Networking, 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at The Chelsea Restaurant.

4th: Behind the Scenes: Costume Shop, 2:00 p.m. at the Tryon Palace Waystation. Call 252-639-3500.

4th: Poetry Open Mic with Featured Poet Ellen Fitzpatrick, 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the Harrison Center. Presented by the Nexus Poets.

Live Music

Check out the New Bern Music Calendar to find out live music happening in and around town. Thank you Joanne Friedman for maintaining this community resource!

Fun Around Town

Take advantage of over 20 parks and recreation facilities maintained by New Bern Parks & Recreation, 252-639-2901 and Craven County Recreation & Parks, 252-636-6606.

– Play disc golf at Glenburnie or Creekside Parks

– Introduce your dog(s) to new friends or just let them run around at the Down East Dog Park at Glenburnie Park, please know that you need to register first and receive the gate code before you can enter, 252-639-2901

The New Bern Farmers Market is open every Saturday. Feb 1: Soup-a-Bowl and Feb 8: Chocolate and Jewelry Day Stop, shop and enjoy the day meeting the vendors, new people, and catching up with old friends!

There are all sorts of fun activities to do…

Solve a mystery at the Bear Towne Escape Room, 919-288-4764

Axe Throwing? Check out Beary The Hatchet, 252-634-2933

Jumpin’ Jive Battlefield offers Laser Tag, Bazooka Ball, Dodge Ball, gaming lounges, bouncy houses and more, 252-631-5738

Go skating at Rollerland, 252-633-3804

Prefer ballroom dancing? Call the Rivertowne Ballroom, 252-637-2003.

Check out the New Bern-Craven County Library! They have a lot of fun programs, events, and resources! They offer Children’s programs, computer usage and technology workshops, book clubs, writer’s workshops, open mic night, live music, children’s theatre, movie screenings and rentals, meeting rooms, historical and genealogy research, and much more! Call 252-638-7800.

Learn more about our town by taking a self-guided walking tour or have locals take you on a tour:

– African American Heritage Tour, Architectural Walking Tour, Churches & Cemeteries Tour, Historic Homes Tour, New Bern Civil War Battlefield Tour, and/or Revolutionary War Heritage Tour.

– Bear Town Bears self-guided tour

– New Bern’s Civil War Battlefield Park. 252-638-8558

– Scenic Airplane Ride by Tradewind Aviation. 252-636-0716

– Trolley Tour, 252-637-7316.

Watch a movie at ENC Cinemas: Bruin Theater at 2500 Neuse Blvd. or Bear Town Cinema 6 at 2806 Trent Rd.

Explore the Croatan National Forest. The forest’s habitat has carnivorous plants like the Venus flytrap, pitcher plant, sundew, butterwort, bladderwort among other exotic plants. The Croatan spans approximately 160,000 acres and is located in New Bern’s backyard. It’s a sanctuary for black bear, deer, wild turkey, quail, coyote, bald eagle, beaver, bobcat, porcupine, American alligator, red-tailed hawk, and other wildlife you may see. For maps and more information, talk to the people at the Croatan National Forest’s Ranger’s Station on Hwy 70 E, 252-638-5628.

Listen to our latest podcast show to find out what’s happening in New Bern and Beyond:



If you don’t have time to listen to the entire episode, click here to see the show notes and listen to parts of the episode.

Our next show will be held on January 30 from 1 – 2 p.m. at the Attmore-Oliver House. Watch us live on live on NewBernNow.com Facebook page for a chance to win tickets to Honour the Musical. You can listen 24/7 with show notes on NewBernNow.com, Libsyn, ITunes, Radio.com, and numerous other platforms.

Please let me know if you have any questions or if we’re missing something by sending us an email or call 252-259-6853.

Have fun!

Wendy Card