Things to Do & See in New Bern through January 16, 2020

If you’re looking for things to do, here’s the latest happening…

Community Events

10th: International Film Series: “The Guilty”, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the Orringer Auditorium at Craven Community College. Call 252-633-2618.

10th: ArtWalk – New Bern, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., presented by the Craven Arts Council at the Bank of the Arts, Greater Good Gallery, and numerous locations in Downtown and around New Bern. 252-638-2577.

10th: Potter’s Throwdown & Souper Bowl, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Bank of the Arts. Presented by the Craven Arts Council and Gallery. Call 252-638-2577.

10th – 12th: Baskerville: A Sherlock Homes Mystery, Fri – Sat: 7:30 p.m.; Sun: 2:00 p.m. at the New Bern Civic Theatre. Call 252-633-0567.

11th: Pet Adoption Event, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at New Bern Farm and Garden, 1309 Old Cherry Point Rd. Benefiting Craven/Pamlico Animal Services Center and Colonial Capital Humane Society. Call 252-635-2100.

11th: Garden Lecture Series, 10:00 a.m. at the North Carolina History Center. Call 252-639-3500.

11th: New Bern Heart Ball, 6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center. Call 919-463-8326.

12th: The Bears in Concert, 2:30 p.m. at Riverside United Methodist Church, 405 Ave. “A”.

15th: Coastal Women’s Forum for Lunch and Networking, 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the New Bern Golf and Country Club.

16th: African American Lecture Series: “The Normal School at the Goodloe House”, 7:00 p.m. at the North Carolina History Center. Call 252-639-3500.

Fun Around Town…

Take advantage of over 20 parks and recreation facilities maintained by New Bern Parks & Recreation (252-639-2901 and Craven County Recreation & Parks. 252-636-6606.

– Play disc golf at Glenburnie or Creekside Parks

– Introduce your dog(s) to new friends or just let them run around at the Down East Dog Park at Glenburnie Park, please know that you need to register first and receive the gate code before you can enter, 252-639-2901

New Bern Farmer’s Market is open for business on Saturdays: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Stop, shop and enjoy the day meeting the vendors, new people, and catching up with old friends!

There are all sorts of fun activities to do…

Solve a mystery at the Bear Towne Escape Room, 919-288-4764

Axe Throwing? Check out Beary The Hatchet, 252-634-2933

Check out Jungle Jump of New Bern! It’s an indoor bounce arena with an obstacle course and arcade games, 252-772-3742

Go skating at Rollerland, 252-633-3804

Prefer ballroom dancing? Call the Rivertowne Ballroom, 252-637-2003.

Check out the New Bern-Craven County Library! They have a lot of fun programs, events, and resources! They offer Children’s programs, computer usage and technology workshops, book clubs, writer’s workshops, open mic night, live music, children’s theatre, movie screenings and rentals, meeting rooms, historical and genealogy research, and much more! Call 252-638-7800.

Learn more about our town by taking a self-guided walking tour or have locals take you on a tour:

– African American Heritage Tour, Architectural Walking Tour, Churches & Cemeteries Tour, Historic Homes Tour, New Bern Civil War Battlefield Tour, and/or Revolutionary War Heritage Tour.

– Bear Town Bears self-guided tour

– New Bern’s Civil War Battlefield Park. 252-638-8558

– Scenic Airplane Ride by Tradewind Aviation. 252-636-0716

– Trolley Tour, 252-637-7316.

Watch a movie at ENC Cinemas: Bruin Theater at 2500 Neuse Blvd. or Bear Town Cinema 6 at 2806 Trent Rd.

Explore the Croatan National Forest. The forest’s habitat has carnivorous plants like the Venus flytrap, pitcher plant, sundew, butterwort, bladderwort among other exotic plants. The Croatan spans approximately 160,000 acres and is located in New Bern’s backyard. It’s a sanctuary for black bear, deer, wild turkey, quail, coyote, bald eagle, beaver, bobcat, porcupine, American alligator, red-tailed hawk, and other wildlife you may see. For maps and more information, talk to the people at the Croatan National Forest’s Ranger’s Station on Hwy 70 E, 252-638-5628.

Listen to our latest podcast show from January 2, 2019 to find out what’s happening in New Bern and Beyond:



If you don’t have time to listen to the entire episode, click here to see the show notes and listen to parts of the episode.

Our next show will be held on January 16 from 1 – 2 p.m. (location pending). Watch us live on NewBernNow.com Facebook page. You can listen 24/7 with show notes on NewBernNow.com, Libsyn, ITunes, Radio.com, and numerous other platforms.

Please let me know if you have any questions or if we’re missing something by sending us an email or call 252-259-6853.

Have fun!

Wendy Card