The members of the Twin Rivers Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will hold their Thirteenth Annual Local Authors Luncheon on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at the Chelsea Restaurant at 335 Middle Street in New Bern.

Once again, they will be highlighting ten local writers including Dan Addario, Cathwren Hermon, Michelle Flye, Mary D’Agostino, David Harris, Gary Keel, Murdina MacDonald, Maddie Jones, Blaine Staat, and Alan Welch. Their writings cover fiction, non-fiction, history, mystery, children’s literature, and poetry.

They will be sharing some of their writing experiences and signing and selling their books.

Tickets are $30, which includes lunch with the authors. All proceeds go toward scholarships for local women and girls with an emphasis on STEM programs.

Tickets can be purchased from The Next Chapter Books and Art at 320 S. Front St., or by calling Ann Corby at 252-637-9499 or Connie Whitney at 252-633-1931.

Submitted by: Ann Corby