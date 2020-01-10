Tryon Palace Foundation Receives Mariam & Robert Hayes Charitable Trust Grant

New Bern, NC – The Tryon Palace Foundation is honored to announce the receipt of a grant from The Mariam & Robert Hayes Charitable Trust. The $50,000 grant will assist the Tryon Palace Foundation with 2020 General Operating Support.

“We are so grateful for the generous support of The Mariam & Robert Hayes Charitable Trust,” said Jeannie Tyson, President, Tryon Palace Foundation. “Many of Tryon Palace’s successful programs and outreach efforts are made possible due to the funds awarded by this trust. Our popular interpretive units like the Fife & Drum Corps and Jonkonnu Troupe directly benefit from funding from The Mariam & Robert Hayes Charitable Trust and serve an essential role in Tryon Palace’s educational mission.”

The generous funding from The Mariam & Robert Hayes Charitable Trust will be used by the Tryon Palace Foundation to cover the costs of the various operating expenses the Foundation incurs throughout the year, including donor and member stewardship, publication of “Palace Magazine,” educational and interpretive programs presented by Tryon Palace each year, and much more.

Submitted by: Regina A. Ochoa, Director of Public Affairs, Tryon Palace