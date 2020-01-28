Tryon Palace’s Cultural Arts Series Presents: Noche de Romance

February 22, 2020

Avoid the crowds and join us in the North Carolina History Center to celebrate Valentine’s Day belatedly. That evening, we’ll escape to the Andaluz region of Spain and experience music performed by Raleigh-based Ed Stephenson and the Paco Band. This talented group of Flamenco musicians from around the world is also known to incorporate contemporary favorites such as Led Zeppelin, Santana, and the Eagles all in the band’s signature flamenco style. Add ambiance and the emotional power of their talented flamenco dancers and we have a show you’ll not want to miss!

Doors will open at 7 p.m.

Advanced purchase required. Ticket includes light appetizers and dessert. A cash bar will be available. Beverages will be provided by Brutopia.

This program funded by a generous grant from Wells Fargo.

Event Price: $40/person, plus tax

Submitted by: Regina Ochoa, Director of Public Affairs, Tryon Palace