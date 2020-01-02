Veterans Readjustment Counseling Services

Starting January 7th, 2020, the Jacksonville Vet Center in partnership with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2514 will begin offering Readjustment Counseling Services on Tuesdays, 10:00 a.m., at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2514, located at 3850 Butler Rd., New Bern, NC.

Readjustment counseling includes Individual, Group, Family/Martial counseling offered to eligible Veterans, active duty service members, and their families in the effort to make a successful transition from military to civilian life.

Veterans eligible for counseling are service men and women that served in a combat zone, experienced Military Sexual Trauma regardless of combat status, dealt directly with treatment of combat causalities or members of a drone (unmanned aerial vehicle) crew who participated in combat related missions from outside the combat theater or area of hostilities. The initial counseling meeting will address specific types of counseling options (E.G. Veteran PTSD Group, Partner Support Groups, individual/couple/family counseling), eligibility requirements, and scope of counseling services. If possible, please bring your DD214.

There is no cost for Readjustment Counseling Services. For more information contact Robert Webster, Jacksonville Vet Center, at (910) 577-1100. For direction to VFW Post 2514 call (252) 637-9222 during business hours, 2:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. daily.

Submitted by: Dobert Owsley, PSA Editor, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2514