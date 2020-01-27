Volunteers Needed for New Bern Mardi Gras

The historic Ghent Neighborhood in New Bern is hosting its 5th Annual New Bern Mardi Gras festival and parade on Saturday, February 22 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Festivities will be held at Spencer Avenue and 3rd Street. The parade begins at 3 p.m. at Spencer and 8th, ending at Spencer and 2nd.

This family-friendly, rain-or-shine event will feature vendors, artists, food trucks, all-day live music, costumed performers and, of course, the Mardi Gras King and Queen. All ages are welcome and encouraged to dress in costume.

Volunteers are needed throughout the day for set-up, assistance with staging parade participants, and clean-up. To sign-up as a volunteer, email Ghent28560@gmail.com.

We’re also looking for a few more arts & crafts vendors, but food vendor spots are full, and there’s still time to register as a parade participant.

For more information or to register as a vendor or parade participant, visit NewBernMardiGras.com.

Submitted by: Nancy Hill, Treasurer, Ghent Neighborhood Association