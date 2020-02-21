40th Annual New Bern CROP Hunger Walk

March 8, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. – Union Point Park

CWS and CROP Hunger Walks

CROP Hunger Walks are community-based walk events held in cities and towns across the United States raising funds to support the global mission of Church World Service, a faith-based organization transforming communities around the globe through just and sustainable responses to hunger, poverty, displacement and disaster. Twenty five percent of the funds raised are returned to the host community to support local hunger fighting efforts Church World Service and organized by local congregations or groups to raise funds to end hunger at home and around the world.

Background

The Crop Project was organized in 1947 when farmers were asked to donate food and seed crops to our hungry neighbors in post-World War II Europe and Asia, a program that soon became known as the Christian Rural Overseas Program – CROP. In 1969 in Bismarck, North Dakota, and in 1970 in York, Pennsylvania, the first walk events were organized to raise funds to support CROP. Since then, CROP Hunger Walk events have been held in hundreds of communities large and small raising millions of dollars to eradicate hunger and poverty.

Get Involved

Hunger is one of the greatest injustices facing our world, but it doesn’t have to be this way. Ending hunger is possible, and it is possible in our lifetime. You can help make it happen. Register for your local CROP Hunger Walk, raise funds, and take us one step closer to ending hunger once and for all. Join the movement!

Submitted by: Susan Lucas, New Bern CROP Hunger Walk