5th Annual Sickle Cell Walk-Run

Saturday, March 14, 2020

Presented by the Neuse-Pamlico Sound Women’s Coalition (NPSWC).

Register Online: RunTheEast.com.

5K Start at 9:00 a.m. at Union Point Park in Downtown New Bern.

Come join us to Run/Walk!

MEDALS for TOP FINISHERS with Post Race Celebration & Prizes!

Registration Fee Now $30.

Packet Pick-up Times

Friday, March 13 from 4 – 6 p.m. at Coastal Sole Shoe Store 2122 Trent Blvd, New Bern.

Saturday, March 14 from 8:00 – 8:45 a.m. at Union Point Park in Downtown New Bern.

Call Millicent McLean at 252-229-8675 for Sponsorship Opportunities.

The Neuse-Pamlico Sound Women’s Coalition is a 501 (c) 3.

Submitted by: Sarah Stevenson, Publicity Committee, Neuse-Pamlico Sound Women’s Coalition, Inc.