6th Annual Craven County Veterans Stand-Down

New Bern, NC – On Friday, February 21, 2020 in West New Bern Recreation Center, 1225 Pinetree Dr. in New Bern and Saturday, February 22, 2020 in Cherry Point Baptist Church, 201 Church Rd. in Havelock, both days from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Veterans Employment Base Camp and Organic Garden along with NC Works Employment office, will host a veteran’s outreach with a special event called a veteran’s stand-down. This event will primarily benefit Homeless Veterans in Craven, Pamlico, Jones and Carteret County but is open to veterans of all eras, active duty personnel, family members and caregivers.

What is a veteran’s stand-down? The original Stand Down for homeless veterans was modeled after the Stand Down concept used during the Vietnam War to provide a safe retreat for units returning from combat operations. At secure base camp areas, troops were able to take care of personal hygiene, get clean uniforms, enjoy warm meals, receive medical and dental care, send and receive mail letters, and enjoy the camaraderie of friends in a safe environment. We are expecting up to 200 Veterans that will be in need of services.

Both Stand-downs will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Through this stand-down and partnership with over 50 federal, state and local civic and veteran organizations, we will be able to provide needed intensive resources to homeless veterans or those in danger of becoming homeless.

Any questions, contact Reeshema Walker, Disabled Veteran Outreach Programmer at 252-514-4828 or Lovay Wallace-Singleton, Executive Director at 252-617-2848.

By Contributing Author, Lovay Wallace-Singleton, Veterans Employment Base Camp and Organic Garden