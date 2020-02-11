A Caregiver Workshop

Saturday, February 15 from 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Friday, March 26 from 6 – 8:30 p.m.

A Toolkit for Caregivers: Hope and Help for those who care for loved ones

Instructor: Deidre Edwards; Registered Nurse, National Board-Certified Teacher in Career & Technical Education/Health Sciences and author.

Are you one of the millions of people who has become a caregiver to a loved one? Do you feel like you have entered a maze alone in a dark room? It is time to maximize your time together and this workshop is for you!

This workshop presentation will give present and future caregivers the tools and confidence to provide quality, basic home-health care for their loved ones through these tips, skills, techniques, shortcuts & wisdom. There will be handouts, talking points about difficult subjects & a checklist. Your registration fees will also cover the cost of an autographed copy of the instructor/authors book, Toolkit for Caregivers and as a bonus, Caregiver Survival Guide. Q & A will also be made available at the end of each workshop.

Register online at https://cravencc.edu/aep for $35 (Search “Key Word” CAREGIVER then hit submit).

Sponsored by Cotton Funeral Home and Crematory.

For more information, call Megan Johnson at 252-638-7273.

Submitted by: Megan Johnson, Adult Enrichment Program Coordinator, Craven Community College