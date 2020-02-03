ABC Sale: Treasures and Bargains, Antiques and Collectibles

The New Bern Historical Society holds its 30th Annual

A.B.C. (Attic-Basement-Closet) Yard Sale

Saturday, March 7, 8 a.m. to 12 noon

New Bern, NC – The New Bern Historical Society’s 30th annual ABC (Attic-Basement-Closet) Indoor Yard Sale is Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 8 a.m. until 12 noon at the Knights of Columbus Building, 1125 Pinetree Drive, New Bern. Everything from dishes to dolls to doorknobs will be sold at this one-day-only fundraising sale. Executive Director Mickey Miller is expecting this to be one of the largest ABC Sales ever, as donations have overflowed storage spaces.

Value-spotting shoppers eagerly await this huge annual event. Items available include antiques, collectibles, pictures, furniture, kitchenware, hardware, toys, jewelry, linens, silver, seasonal decorations, sporting equipment, electronics, brass, dishes, and much more. This sale is especially known for its excellent antiques, silver, art, and fine collectibles. Be there early for best selection! Admission is free.

This year there is an abundance of very nice furniture, much of it in excellent condition. Furniture shoppers are reminded to come prepared to transport their purchases as it will all have to be removed by noon.

Collection for the sale is ongoing. To donate items to the ABC Yard Sale or for information call 638-8558 or e-mail AdminOffice@NewBernHistorical.org. Please bring your donated items to the Historical Society office, 511 Broad St., New Bern until Feb.28. Following that, bring them to the Knights of Columbus building until Thursday, March 5, as preparations will be underway there.

Proceeds from the ABC Sale benefit the educational programs of the New Bern Historical Society. The Historical Society is a non-profit organization whose mission is to celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education. With a 501(c)(3) status, donations qualify as tax deductions to the extent allowed by law.

Submitted by: Kathy Morrison on behalf of Mickey Miller, New Bern Historical Society