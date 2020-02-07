Become a Steward of Community News in New Bern

In 2009, when newsrooms across the country started cutting jobs and/or closing, NewBernNow.com was just getting started.

The goal was to create a positive local news and information source to promote the people, places, and latest happenings in New Bern and surrounding towns.

In the beginning, I would write about whatever I learned during my travels around town. Then, locals started sharing information about upcoming events, consumer tips, fun stories, and press releases with us. I maintained an extensive free business listing and added important informational pages about New Bern.

New Bern Now (NBN) took on a life of its own! Besides the website, we publish a print/digital magazine, produce a mobile podcast, and do our best to keep up with social media.

Stay tuned as we will be re-launching NewBernNow.com with a new look and updated information (within the next couple of weeks).

It’s a labor of love as we strive to share news that reflects the positive things happening in and around our town. It’s a place to find out what’s going on without having to read unsettling and divisive news.

Although we are a registered as a for-profit business under NC Life Media, LLC, the majority of our profits goes into printing. As revenue increases, so does the number of copies and additional pages.

We hope you will consider getting involved by joining our team! Become part of our efforts to connect others with the community!

This is a great opportunity for you to learn new skills, have fun learning about our town, and/or sharing your knowledge with others!

How? We welcome:

– Contributing Writers: Become a subject matter expert and/or known by readers. Your picture and bio will be added to Our Team webpage. Requirement: commit to writing original content once a month that educates, entertains, enriches, or enlightens our community.

– Social Media Admin: Assist with updating and engaging followers

– Website Manager: Help maintain NewBernNow.com

– Help us layout and design the magazine

We encourage you to get involved by sharing stories about your neighborhoods, businesses, non-profits, and the latest happenings in our community!

Please let me know if you have any questions or if we’re missing something by sending us an email or call 252-259-6853.

Wendy Card