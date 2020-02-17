Business Buzz: East Carolina Junk and Demolition

When it comes to maintaining my house, I will scour the Internet for hours trying to figure out how to fix something instead of asking for help. There’s been one job that has been too much to handle and weighing on me for a long time. That was until I saw East Carolina Junk and Demolition on social media.

I called Chris and Misty Roberson, owners of East Carolina Junk and Demolition, for help. They asked me to send a couple photos of what I wanted removed. Minutes later, they sent me an estimate. Within a few days, they came out and hauled it away for a very affordable price. What a major relief!

I was so happy, I felt compelled to spread the word and let people know about this much needed resource!

The Roberson’s started their family owned business in June 2019.

Chris’s background is in Agronomy and has managed golf courses. He’s also skilled in lawn maintenance, construction, and plumbing. Misty’s worked in the Construction and HVAC fields.

When asked why they decided on the junk removal business, Chris said, “We wanted to help communities in our neighborhood of Eastern NC”.

East Carolina Junk and Demolition performs small tasks to large jobs, commercial, demolition, land clearing and clean up vs. lawn maintenance. From attics, garages, whole house clean-outs, to one item pickups (i.e. If you order a new washing machine, they’ll remove the old one).

Donating, reusing, and recycling is important to them! They elaborated, “We actively participate in this effort by doing all we can by removing any hazardous, toxic materials and through reuse, repurpose, and recycling programs. We work with the Pitt County Landfill to provide a free service for disadvantaged people to receive donated items (i.e. dishes, pots, pans, furniture, etc.)”.

They said, “We get to meet and help people, make them happy, it really makes a big difference in their lives”.

East Carolina Junk Removal and Demolition is based in Greenville and services Tarboro, Rocky Mount, Wilson, Goldsboro, Wilson, New Bern, and the beaches.

Misty and Chris eased my mind…contact them to help relieve yours! Call 252-717-9970 or visit EastCarolinaJunk.com.

Thank you, Chris and Misty, for providing friendly, professional, and terrific service!

Wendy Card