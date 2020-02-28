City of New Bern Appoints New Director of Finance

The City of New Bern announces the appointment of Mary Hogan as Director of Finance. She took the Oath of Office at Tuesday’s Board of Aldermen meeting. Mrs. Hogan was previously employed by the Town of Holly Springs, North Carolina as Finance Director.

After a thorough process to review dozens of resumes and then to conduct several panel interviews, Mrs. Hogan stood out above the rest with her education and experience in local government, strategic financial planning and public administration.

“Mrs. Hogan demonstrates excellent fiscal responsibility and leadership. Our interview panels were impressed by her commitment and service to local government and the public good,” said Mark Stephens, City Manager. Mary Hogan spent seven years with the Town of Holly Springs and has previously worked in Atlanta and Tybee Island, Georgia. Mrs. Hogan is a member of the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA), North Carolina Government Finance Officers Association (NCGFOA), North Carolina Local Government Investment Association (NCLGIA), and the North Carolina Local Government Budget Association (NCLGBA). She has completed the UNC School of Government Municipal and County Administration Program and the LEAD Program from the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia.

Mary Hogan was born in central Kentucky. After high school, she attended Ohio University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Management Information Systems. She holds a master’s degree in Public Administration from Ohio University and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant.

“We are excited to have Mrs. Hogan on board,” said Mr. Stephens. “She comes at an important time when we are preparing the fiscal year 2020-2021 budget to be presented to the Board of Aldermen. She has already jumped in with both feet to quickly educate herself on New Bern’s budgetary systems, current conditions, and our financial priorities.”

As New Bern’s Director of Finance, Mrs. Hogan will be the primary financial resource for the Governing Board, City Manager, and City Staff, overseeing an annual budget of approximately $129 million.

Mary Hogan’s first day on the job was Monday, February 24th. Her annual salary is $130,000.

Submitted by: Colleen Roberts, Public Information Officer, City of New Bern