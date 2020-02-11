Coastal Photo Club Exhibit

Over a hundred outstanding photographs are hanging in the annual exhibit by the Coastal Photo Club in the Bank of the Arts on Middle Street, New Bern.

Images range in size from small to wall filling while the subjects cover just about everything and the image quality is unmatched.

The reception is scheduled for February 14th starting at 5 p.m. and ending at 8 p.m. and will give you a chance to hobnob with many of the artists.

The showing runs through the beginning of March.

Submitted by: Alan Welch, Coastal Photo Club