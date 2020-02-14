Coastal Women’s Forum Annual Trade Share

The Coastal Women’s Forum (CWF) Annual Trade Share will be held on Tuesday, March 3, at The Flame, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The cost, which includes heavy hors d’oeuvres, is $22 for members and $27 for visitors.

Join CWF for an evening of networking and an enticing array of products, services, and access to nonprofit organizations offered by CWF members. Enjoy the wide variety of displays and door prizes. Indulge in a carving station, passed heavy hors d’oeuvres, cheeses, and crudités prepared and served as only the Flame can.

Registration is required for all members and visitors. There is no additional charge to reserve a display table. Inquiries on how to participate in Trade Share can be sent to cwftradeshare@gmail.com.

Trade Share is CWF’s annual event for members to promote their businesses and philanthropic interests to fellow CWF members and visitors.

The deadline for reservations is noon on Monday, March 2. For more information or assistance with registration, contact the CWF Dinner Coordinator.

To learn more about what Coastal Women’s Forum has to offer, or to register online, visit CoastalWomensForum.com.

By Contibuting Author: Penny Zibula, Six Legs Will Travel