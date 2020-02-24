Colorfest in New Bern, NC

It’s that time of the year again and we wanted to let everyone know of the great things happening for 2020! Our Colorfest event will conclude our 5-year long project by the kids in the community! They’ve done an excellent job beautifying the 5 points area!

You can now register your kids for the art clinics and events that week!

visit our site to register Colorfestinc.org

We will also be having our annual arts fundraiser event (Night Out With The Arts) April 17th at the Omega Center! There will be a silent art auction, live painting, live music and live painting!

You can purchase tickets on our site as well!

All proceeds will go towards educational material, art scholarships, and art supplies for the kids in the communities we serve.

If you would like to be a sponsor this year please contact us and we will send you a sponsorship packet for this year! Thank you to all of the sponsors from 2019 helping us reach our goal!

Mission Statement

Colorfest Inc. is committed to bringing the arts to all children in a diverse setting. We are devoted to bringing all forms of art to the community through beautification projects, educational outreach, art exhibits, and performances.

Submitted by: Derrick Bryant, President/CEO, Colorfest Inc.