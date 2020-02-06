Craven CC to host Black History Month events Feb. 13 and Feb. 21

Craven Community College (Craven CC) will host two events in honor of Black History Month. The “Black History Reflections” event will take place Thursday, Feb. 13 at 4:30 p.m. in the new STEM Center on the Havelock campus, while “For the Love of Education” will take place Friday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. in the Student Center on the New Bern campus.

“Black History Reflections” will examine the Marines of Montford Point, who entered through its main gate in 1942 as men of color who had pride, courage and dedication. During the 1940s, these men traveled a road that was not paved. They graduated to become marines and brought the American people and the U.S. Marine Corps into a new era. Guest speaker will be Randy Holman, president of the National Montford Point Marine Association.

“For the Love of Education” will feature Dr. Omar Simpson, a nationally recognized student success scholar, highly acclaimed public speaker and award-winning writer. Dr. Simpson has written three books on the transformative power of education and will share his story of leveraging education and utilizing strong discipline to elevate above circumstances and adversity.

“Black history is everyone’s history, and it’s important to take time this month to recognize the unparalleled contributions to our society, both globally and locally,” said Austin Dixon, academic advisor. “Craven CC takes the time to not only celebrate black history on a single occasion, but every day. We celebrate every year to promote unity amongst our community and set the tone for the year to come.”

Both events are open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

For more information on the Havelock event, contact Sylvia King at 252-444-2120. For more information on the New Bern event, contact Emily Stewart at 252-514-0562.

Submitted by: Craig Ramey, Director of Communications, Craven Community College