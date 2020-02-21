Craven CC’s ‘For the Love of Education’ event rescheduled for March 6

Craven Community College’s (Craven CC) “For the Love of Education” event on the New Bern campus has been rescheduled due to impending inclement weather. The event, originally scheduled to coincide with Black History Month, will take place Friday, March 6 at 6 p.m. in the Student Center.

“For the Love of Education” will feature Dr. Omar Simpson, a nationally recognized student success scholar, highly acclaimed public speaker and award winning writer. Dr. Simpson has written three books on the transformative power of education and will share his story of leveraging education and utilizing strong discipline to elevate above circumstances and adversity.

“Black history is everyone’s history, and it’s important to take time this month to recognize the unparalleled contributions to our society, both globally and locally,” said Austin Dixon, academic advisor. “Craven CC takes the time to not only celebrate black history on a single occasion, but everyday. We celebrate every year to promote unity amongst our community, and set the tone for the year to come.”

The event is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

Submitted by: Craig Ramey, Director of Communications, Craven Community College