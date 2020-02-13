Craven Resource Council Bringing Communities and Resources Together

Block Party to make it all happen – Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Vanceboro, NC

The Craven Resource Council was forged with 4 primary goals in mind: building relationships between community residents and partner stakeholders, raising awareness about community resources, identifying and addressing resource gaps, and maximizing the reach of partner agencies. The council is the result of a collaborative relationship between Habitat for Humanity of Craven County, Twin Rivers Opportunity, and Vision Forward and has since expanded to include other non-profit groups, City and County agencies, and other organizations.

The Craven Resource Council will host their second community focused event on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Vanceboro, NC in the large field adjacent to Kite’s Grocery Store. The block party will be held from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM and will have activities for kids and parents, games and prizes, music, as well as snacks and refreshments.

Antoinette Boskey, Neighborhood Revitalization Director at Habitat for Humanity of Craven County states, “this is going to be a great opportunity for us to learn more about this area of county directly from residents whom we welcome to be a part of helping us fill these gaps in their own community. All the partner agencies are excited about the opportunity to connect with the community and learn from them how we can truly reach each of our missions.”

If you are an agency interested in joining this exciting collaborative group or have any questions about this upcoming event, please contact Antoinette Boskey at 252-633-9599.

Submitted by: Betsy McDonald, Homeowner Services Coordinator, Habitat for Humanity of Craven County