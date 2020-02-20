Crockett’s Pet Project is Craven K-9 Unit

New Bern, NC – As the Pet Sitters International 2020 Pet Sitter of the Year, Jeanne Crockett owner of Crockett’s Critter Care has selected the Craven County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit as her “pet” community project. In January, Ms. Crockett donated $200 to support the newly formed canine patrol.

“I chose the K-9 unit because I want to support Sheriff Chip Hughes who is working diligently to protect our county and who is also a strong advocate for animal welfare, “said Ms. Crockett. “His actions to promote pet adoptions and establish the new animal protection services inspired me to contribute to his K-9 Unit.”

According to K-9 Officer Rebecca Hopper, the unit currently has four dogs: K-9s Stihl, Ringo, Ghost, and Nibbles and would like to double the size of the patrol to eight canines. Police dogs are trained to track criminals, perform search and rescue, sniff out illegal materials, and support their handlers in many ways. In Craven County, they are turning routine traffic stops into major drug hauls effectively removing dangerous drugs off the streets before they get into the hands of our youth, family, and colleagues.

Officer Hopper reports that purchasing a trained police dog is approximately an $11,000 investment. She noted that any donation, large or small, would be used toward the purchase of items that are needed immediately like training equipment (tracking harnesses, bite suits, Kongs, tug toys, collars, and leads), protection gear, indoor/outdoor kennels, and Hot-N-Pop Heat Sensors for Patrol Vehicles.

Ms. Crockett said, “This K-9 unit is making Craven County safer and we need to support it.” To learn more about the K-9 unit go to their Facebook page and if you’d like, send a check to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, 1100 Clarks Road, New Bern, NC, and in the memo section, add Sheriff’s K-9 Unit.

By Contributing Author, Jane H. Maulucci, The Reactive Voice, LLC