Edward Jones Financial Advisor Joanna Carr teams up with Craven Partners in Education

Edward Jones Financial Advisor Joanna Carr partnered with Partners In Education to award a $100 gift card to Alison Strommer, 11th grade English III/IV teacher at Craven Early College.

Todd Bradley, principal at Craven Early College says, “Mrs. Strommer is a leader in many areas in our school. She provides opportunities for innovation in her classes giving students a voice in choosing alternate methods in showing their understanding of the material. She also engages as a leader during our Club Days where she has exposed our students to JavaScript and Python coding language. Mrs. Strommer was voted by her peers to be a member of our School Cabinet Leadership team where she has been an active participant in redesigning our school-wide continuous improvement process. We are honored to spotlight Mrs. Strommer for going above and beyond for our staff and more importantly, our students.”

The Edward Jones Teacher Recognition Award demonstrates the company’s commitment to positively changing the lives of students and families in our community. Pictured with Ms. Strommer are Mr. Bradley and Ms. Carr.

If you would like to learn how your organization can make a difference to a Craven County Schools teacher in the classroom, please contact Darlene Brown, Partners In Education, at 514-6321.

Submitted by: Darlene Brown, Craven County Partners in Education