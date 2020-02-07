Fifth Annual Shakespeare Dinner – March 7, 2020

A Midwinter Night’s Dream , the theme of the 5th Annual Dining with Shakespeare fundraiser, is on Saturday, March 7, 5:30 p.m. at the New Bern Golf & Country Club (4301 Country Club Road). The $50 per person ticket (cash bar) includes, hors d’oeuvres, entertainment during the 3-course meal accompanied by short Shakespearean interludes and a silent auction. To add color and fun to the festivities, attendees are encouraged to dress in Elizabethan garb, or as their favorite character in Midwinter’s Night Dream. Judged by audience appeal, winners will be awarded prizes.

The 3-course meal includes a plated salad – mixed heirloom lettuce with Fuji apples, spicy walnuts, buffalo mozzarella, and sun-dried cranberries with Chianti and Blood Orange Vinaigrette dressing. Entrée choices: (1.) Seared free-range chicken breast stuffed with chive cornbread and truffles, Sage Pan Jus; (2.) 8-ounce grilled salmon with lemon dill sauce or (3.) Vegetarian – Mediterranean penne pasta with tomatoes, olives, red onions, fennel, oregano, Feta cheese, Red Pepper Flakes and Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Dessert is a Milk Chocolate Mousse Torte.

Reservations and payment must be received by February 29. Please send menu choices, preferred seating partners, and checks to ESU Colonial NC Branch, P.O Box 645, New Bern, NC 28563 or pay on-line by credit card.

By Contributing Author, Susan Moffat-Thomas