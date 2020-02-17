Friends of the Library Bi-Annual Book Sale

Benefiting the New Bern-Craven County Public Library

Friday, March 13 – Sunday, March 15

The Friends of the New Bern-Craven County Library Book Sale will be held again at a NEW LOCATION. It will be at BridgePointe Hotel, 101 Howell Rd, New Bern, NC on Friday and Saturday, March 13 – 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, March 15 from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. There will be a MEMBERS ONLY presale on Thursday, March 12 from 4 – 7 p.m. with a 12-book limit. Memberships can be purchased at the door.

The bi-annual sale raises funds to help support special projects for the New Bern-Craven County Public Library. It is also a great place for the public to purchase books and mixed media for pleasure and as gifts. The sale usually has an assortment of titles including Children’s, Current Fiction, Foreign Language, Cook Books, Christmas, Sports, Music & Theatre, Religion, Hobbies, Home Décor, Boating, Paperbacks, Crafts, Self-Help, Gardening, Antique Guides, Art, Do-it-Yourself Manuals, Politics, Biography and History. One might also find DVDs, CDs, Books on CD, Sheet Music, and, Beautiful Coffee Table Books.

Information on the book sale, or, regarding donating books and mixed media for the sale, can be found by calling the library at 252-638-7800 or on the Friends of the Library web page at www.memberplanet.com/friendsofthelibrary.

Submitted by: Ann Niethamer, Friends of the New Bern-Craven County Library