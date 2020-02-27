International Women’s Build Week

Habitat for Humanity of Craven County and Lowe’s unite women to spotlight the need for safe and affordable housing through home builds and repairs during International Women Build Week Habitat for Humanity International, Lowe’s and approximately 6,000 women volunteers will unite in more than 235 communities in the United States, India and Canada for International Women Build Week from March 1 – 8 to highlight the global need for safe and affordable housing. As a prelude to International Women’s Day, the global event aims to build and repair nearly 540 homes while raising awareness of housing issues facing women and their families. Habitat and Lowe’s are providing the tools for women to empower and educate themselves on skills used when repairing and restoring homes.

Our local affiliate will be hosting a DIY clinic, “Introduction to Building” at the New Bern Lowe’s on February 29 at 10:00 am. Join local volunteers and Lowe’s Heroes the first week of March to help construct a new home for future Habitat homeowner Alicia Killingsworth and her children. The home construction begins on Monday, March 2, and continues March 4 and March 5 from 8:30 a.m – 3:30 p.m, and then Saturday March 7 from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Alicia’s future home is located at 703 Bern St., New Bern, NC 28562. To sign up for a shift, call 252-633-9599 and speak with Michelle. The Lowe’s partnership with Habitat began in 2003; since then, the company has committed more than $71.1 million to support the nonprofit, impacting the lives of Habitat homeowners worldwide. Lowe’s support of Habitat’s Women Build has helped build, renovate or repair more than 5,325 homes with the support of more than 138,000 women volunteers.

About Habitat for Humanity of Craven County

Habitat for Humanity of Craven County builds affordable single-family and duplex homes in Craven County and has been actively addressing the affordable housing crisis since 1989. In addition to building new homes, Habitat for Humanity of Craven County also repairs existing homes to keep homeowners in their homes to age comfortably or to recover following disasters or unexpected damages. For more than 30 years, Habitat for Humanity of Craven County has assisted more than 90 individuals and families to achieve their dream of homeownership through our affordable housing program and through our neighborhood revitalization critical repairs program.

About Lowe’s in the Community Lowe’s has supported the communities where its associates live and work for more than 70 years. As a FORTUNE®50 home improvement company, Lowe’s is committed to creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts through nonprofit partnerships. Across every community we serve, Lowe’s associates donate their time and expertise through the Lowe’s Heroes volunteer program. For the latest news, visit Newsroom.Lowes.com or follow @LowesMedia on Twitter.

Submitted by: Betsy MacDonald, Homeowner Services Coordinator, Habitat for Humanity of Craven County