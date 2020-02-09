Join the Coastal Women’s Forum for Lunch and Networking with Speaker Jennifer Baer

Coastal Women’s Forum will hold its next daytime meeting from noon to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19 at the New Bern Golf and Country Club. Registration and networking will begin at 11:30 a.m. The meeting cost, which includes a buffet lunch, is $18 for members and $23 for visitors.

This month’s speaker will be Jennifer Baer, Director of the Lifetime Learning Center and Community Engagement at Craven Community College. Jennifer will share how the Lifetime Learning Center’s programs bridge the transition from career professional to active and engaged retiree

Pre-registration is required by noon on Monday, February 17. You can register online. Check or cash payment will also be accepted at the door. For more information, or to register, contact the CWF Lunch Coordinator.

To learn more about what Coastal Women’s Forum has to offer, or to register online, visit CoastalWomensForum.com.

By Contributing Author, Penny Zibula, Six Legs Will Travel