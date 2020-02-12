Join us for a Free Family Community Fun Day

A Stand Against Violence – The Amelia Brown Campaign

Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 12 – 3 p.m.

at The Omega Center, 800 Cedar St., New Bern, NC

– BBQ plates catered by Soul Food 4 Real (ribs, BBQ, collards, greens, sweet potato puffs, coleslaw, potato salad, drinks, and desserts available for purchase).

– Bounce Houses provided by PlayTime Bounce Party Store on Neuse Blvd in New Bern.

– Magicians

– An appearance from Batman and Cat Woman.

– Professional face painting provided by Tova Hairston of Coastal Women’s Shelter.

– Various raffle prizes from Target of New Bern, Nordic Chryo Spa, and many more.

– A note from community speakers and leadership.

– Non-Profit Resource Sharing with violence prevention partners: Promise Place, Coastal Women’s Shelter, Carrie On, Habitat for Humanity, Navy Federal Credit Union, Craven Community College, Coastal Community Action and many more.

– Super Heroes Captain America and Spiderman will make an appearance from Project Super hero! Children are welcome to wear their favorite costume!

– Children’s games

– A word from the Brown family.

– An Acknowledgment from Caityln’s Law. Brittany Stokes – A voice representing a lost victim of domestic violence – Caitlyn. Facebook: Caitlyn’s Law to sign the petition and learn more.

– Movies played throughout the event on a large screen such as Frozen, Avengers, and many more.

– A DJ will keep the momentum going as our community rallies for violence prevention and the miracle of Amelia Brown in a fun and family friendly community event.

Opening Ceremony will take place at 12 p.m. Project Super Heroes will arrive at 1 p.m.

This is an indoor/outdoor event perfect for any weather – join us rain or shine.

All proceeds will benefit Amelia Brown – a little girl effected by gun violence. You may support Amelia here: gofundme.com/f/the-amelia-brown-awareness-campaign.

For more information please email Candice Parker.

Submitted by: Candice Parker, Community Educator and Volunteer Coordinator, Promise Place