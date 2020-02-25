Lifeplus Foundation Contributes $15K to Food Bank of CENC

New Bern, NC – On Monday, January 27, Lifeplus Foundation Executive Director, Melanie Burrier presented the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina (Food Bank CENC) with a $15,000 donation to support their efforts to eradicate food insecurity specifically in Jones, Onslow, Craven, Carteret, and Pamlico counties. The Lifeplus Foundation is an international non-profit committed to bringing safe water, food, and education to communities everywhere.

Food Bank CENC Regional Director, George Young announced that the gift will be put to use ensuring that over 55,000 people will be fed through their programs. “We get food donations from farmers, individuals, and other sources and we also have a garden supported by 15 Master Gardener volunteers. Last year we were able to grow 8,000 pounds of fresh vegetables that we distributed through our network of food pantries,” stated Mr. Young. “We are very grateful for the $15,000 grant. Within our New Bern service area, we have approximately 18,000 children facing hunger, and over 4,000 seniors at or below the poverty level. Every dollar we receive we turn into 5 meals.”

The Lifeplus Foundation hunger initiative is worldwide. “Hunger is devastating whether it is in a third world country our own neighborhoods. Children who are food insecure can’t learn and grow,” says Ms. Burrier. “We recognize that the Food Bank’s garden is not just feeding people but growing new life in our community.”

To learn more, donate, or volunteer with the Food Bank CENC go online to FoodBankCENC.org and for more information about the Lifeplus Foundation, go to LifeplusFoundation.org.

By Contributing Author, Jane H. Maulucci, The Reactive Voice, LLC