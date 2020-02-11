Looking for a Good Time…check out The Garage

Feb 13th at 7 p.m.
Meat ’n’ Greet
We don’t want to steal the REAL Valentine’s Day from you, some of you might have huge plans! Or, maybe our Meat ‘n’ Greet will land you a Valentine!
We’re hosting a bacon and beer pairing!
We’ll do bacon 5 ways and pair them with some awesome beers!
$15/person
Feb 15th from 1 – 4 p.m.
Colonial Capital Humane Society Cupid and Canines Smooch a pooch!
Colonial Capital Humane Society is holding their Valentine’s Adoption event here at The Garage!
Come see the sweeties and give a pup their FURever home!
Feb 15th at 8 p.m.
Karaoke with Big Sam
We had so much fun last time we gotta do it again! Let’s hear your pipes!
Feb 16th at 4 p.m.
Daytona 500 Potluck
We were asked to host this, so bring some grub and let’s watch this baby!
Visit The Garage at 1209 Hwy 70 E in James City.
Submitted by: Marisol Schultz, The Garage