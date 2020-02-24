Main Gallery: Twin Rivers Artists Association Judged Exhibition

Local artist group to exhibit works at Bank of the Arts – March 2020

Craven Arts Council & Gallery is proud to present the Twin Rivers Artists Association and Craven Community College Judged Exhibition in the Main Gallery at Bank of the Arts for the month of February. This exhibition highlights the talents of local artists in our community and helps to encourage networking and artist participation in the Twin Rivers Artists Association. Craven Arts Council & Gallery will host an opening reception for the exhibition during the downtown New Bern ArtWalk, March 13th, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The Twin Rivers Artists Association (TRAA) exists to promote and encourage the creation, education, and appreciation of fine art in the region. The over one hundred strong membership meets monthly to learn and discuss techniques, provide feedback, make social connections, and distribute news on the arts in the area. Skill levels range from beginners to professional artists, in an environment that encourages cooperation and mentorship. Once a year the Craven Arts Council hosts an exhibition of the group’s membership, combined with students from the local Craven Community College, in order to encourage the creation and exhibition of local art. Works on display will include painting, photography, sculpture, pottery, and mixed media.

This year’s juror for the exhibition will be Gosia Tojza, a Cary based award winning artist. Working with a loose palette knife technique, Tojza’s oils have an impressionist styling of daily life scenes. Her work has been exhibited at the ENO Gallery, the McBride Gallery, and Bank of the Arts.

Admission to all galleries at Bank of the Arts is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information please contact Jonathan Burger, Marketing and Gallery Director, Craven Arts Council & Gallery, Inc. at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St., New Bern, 252-638-2577

Submitted by: Jonathan Burger