Neuse River Ramblers return to Riverside United Methodist Church February 9

The Neuse River Ramblers present a free concert at Riverside United Methodist Church on Sunday afternoon, February 9.

The Sunday afternoon concert will be in the Fellowship Hall of Riverside United Methodist Church. The Neuse River Ramblers add a touch of Bluegrass flavor to traditional and contemporary tunes. The band members create arrangements that allow for improvisation and free expression within a structured context. The Neuse River Ramblers were featured at Guitarfest 2019 in Washington, North Carolina, as well as at venues in and around New Bern.

The quartet includes:

– Doug DeSantis on mandolin and fiddle.

– Andy Franklin on bass.

– Van Rice on guitar

– Donny Batten on banjo

Riverside United Methodist Church is at 405 Avenue “A” in New Bern. The doors will open around 2:30 p.m., and the music starts at 3:00 p.m. There is no admission charge for the concert, but donations to Riverside United Methodist Church will be accepted.

This is sure to be a concert to remember!

Submitted by: Simon Spalding