New Bern Flotilla Recognizes Auxiliarist of the Year

At the recent Change of Watch Ceremony of the New Bern Area USCG Auxiliary, Kip Williams was named Auxiliarist of the Year. Shown here with Mike Ott, Commander, Kip has served as Treasurer and Vessel Exam Officer since he joined in 2013. He and his wife of 44 years, Betty, moved to New Bern in 2010. He graduated from McKendree College majoring in Business & Economics followed by post graduate work at Southern Illinois University.

Kip spent most of his working life with Trans World Airlines in reservations, customer service and flight crew planner. He has been very active in Scouting as an Eagle Scout, Assistant Scoutmaster and attended the International Jamboree in Israel. He and Betty have traveled extensively in Europe, Africa and North America. Williams is a delegate from Craven County in the N C Senior Tar Heel Legislature, an active boater, fisherman and volunteer.

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is the uniformed civilian component of the United States Coast Guard and supports the Coast Guard in nearly all mission areas. The Auxiliary was created by Congress in 1939. Visit www.newberncgaux.org to learn more about the Coast Guard Auxiliary.

Submitted by: Bob Manning