New Bern Now and Beyond Podcast – February 13, 2020

On location at the New Bern Farm, Garden, and Landscaping – Episode 136

We’re connecting you with the community as we learn about the people, places, and the latest happenings in and around New Bern!

During this show, New Bern Now’s Podsquad: Kathy Morrison (New Bern Historical Society), Colleen Roberts (City of New Bern), Rich Sheridan (Crystal Coast Discovery Map), Jane Maulucci (The Reactive Voice), and I talked about all the wonderful things to do in New Bern and surrounding areas.

We hope you join us on our journey as we showcase businesses and non-profits in New Bern and beyond!

3:40 – Lunch and Learn: The Underground Railroad New Bern

4:12 – Presentation by Susan Moffat-Thomas: How Did We Get Here from There?

5:22 – Coastal Women’s Forum Trade Share

6:35 – Winter Concert Series with Aaron Burdett

8:22 – Update on City of New Bern Docks and Piers

13:35 – Interview with Margaret Bartlett, Fifth Annual New Bern Mardi Gras Festival

19:53 – Social Media Minute

20:31 – Interview with Rhonda Tennant, Healing Paws Canine Massage Therapy

30:13 – Interview with Beth Mize, New Bern Farm and Garden

37:51 – Interview with General Tom Braaten (RET), Daredevil’s In the Sky with featured speaker Hubie Tolson

Staytrippin’

49:21 – Singing Valentine

49:42 – ArtWalk

49:53 – Lewis n Clark presents Love Songs of Dolly Parton and Elvis Presley

50:03 – For Colored Girls who have considered suicide when the Rainbow is Enuf

50:21 – New Bern Antique Show and Sale

50:29 – An Unexpected Journey: 30 Years at the Central Intelligence Agency by Elinor Kelly Wilson

50:45 – Spring Pruning “The Right Tool for the Job” with Outdoor Demonstration

51:16 – Hearing Loss Association – New Bern Chapter presentation with Speaker Kim Calabretta, CapTel NC Account Manager

51:42 – Ribbon Cutting for new STEM Center

51:49 – Simon Spalding Live

51:53 – Sixth Annual Roundtable for Gardeners

52:08 – Empty Bowls 2020

52:20 – 6th Annual Craven County Veterans Stand-down

52:28 – Black History Month – For the Love of Education

52:35 – Frozen, Jr.

52:45 – Explorations in The ARTS: Molasses Creek in Concert

53:08 – Shockwave Wrestling

53:16 – Craven Resource Council Block Party

53:23 – Annual Chili Cookoff

53:34 – At the Gallery: Ray Charles performed by Heather Pierson Trio

53:47 – The Next Chapter Books & Art

54:17 – The Garage

54:50 – New Bern Music Calendar

55:00 – Happenings at Tryon Palace:

– African American Lecture Series: “Dancing in the Street – The Women of Motown

– Tryon Palace Cultural Arts Series Presents: Noche de Romance

55:41 – New Bern Farmers Market

55:46 – New Bern Now’s Community Calendar

Visit NewBernNow.com/Calendar as we receive information and update the community calendar every day!

55:40 – Daytrippin’

– Promise Land Market

– Beaufort Mardi Gras

– Walk-In Bathtub

