New Bern Now and Beyond Podcast – January 30, 2020

00:44 – New Bern Historical Society
1:24 – Meet Todd Burrier – Author, Life Coach, and Business Mentor
4:13 – Honour, The Musical
5:25 – Lunch & Learn
5:56 – Live Shows
6:58 – Catching up with George
7:13 – City Citizens Academy
8:50 – Football Friday
11:23 – Great time to visit the Crystal Coast
12:10 – Three Circles Living “Achieving your richest life possible”
13:45 – Interview with Executive Director Mickey Miller and Curator Jim Hodges
25:30 – Interview with Tryon Civitan Pat Drake
31:18 – Social Media Minute
32:04 – Staytrippin’
32:17 – Craven County Clean Sweep
33:05 – Salt Water Sportsman National Seminar Series featuring George Proveromo
35:05 – Stephen Ministry Introductory Workshop
35:39 – Honour, The Musical
35:53 – New Bern Drum Circle
36:01 – Coastal Women’s Forum Dinner and Networking
36:17 – Poetry Open Mic with Featured Poet Ellen Fitzpatrick
36:53 – Girls Night Out and Networking Social
37:14 – International Film Series: “Blind Date”
38:20 – For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide, When The Rainbow Is Enuf
40:18 – Dinner on 5 Continents
41:02 – Bingo Night
42:02 – Singing Valentine by the Southern Gentlemen Chorus
42:36 – Lunch and Learn
43:06 – ArtWalk
43:15 – New Bern Antique Show and Sale
43:41 – An Unexpected Journey: 30 Years at the Central Intelligence Agency by Elinor Kelly Wilson
44:14 – New Bern Music Calendar
44:36 – Happenings at Tryon Palace:
– First Friday: “Tryon Palace 250th Anniversary”
– Free Day
45:35 – New Bern Farmers Market
46:00 – New Bern Now’s Community Calendar
46:16 – Social Media Minute (Congratulations, Chris Rivera for winning tickets to Honour, The Musical)
47:03 – Daytrippin’
– Bryan Mayer Live at Promise Land Market
– Beaufort Maritime Museum
– Carolina Maritime Association
– Beaufort Hotel and 34 Degrees North
– Kenansville Heart Stopping Rodeo “Bulls, Broncs, and Barrels”
53:13 – Elks Lodge BBQ Fundraiser
54:04 – Social Media Minute
