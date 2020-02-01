New Bern Now and Beyond Podcast – January 30, 2020

On location at the Attmore-Oliver House – Episode 135

We’re connecting you with the community as we learn about the people, places, and the latest happenings in and around New Bern! During the show we talked about community news from locals; along with businesses and nonprofits!

During this show, New Bern Now’s Podsquad: Kathy Morrison (New Bern Historical Society), Colleen Roberts (City of New Bern), Rich Sheridan (Crystal Coast Discovery Map), George Oliver (Oliver & Cheek), Todd Burrier, and I talked about all the wonderful things to do in New Bern and surrounding areas.

We hope you join us on our journey as we showcase businesses and non-profits in New Bern and beyond!

Special thanks to the New Bern Historical Society for hosting todays show! Visit them at 511 Broad St. or call 252-638-8558.

Listen to the audio version here:

Show notes:

00:44 – New Bern Historical Society

1:24 – Meet Todd Burrier – Author, Life Coach, and Business Mentor

4:13 – Honour, The Musical

5:25 – Lunch & Learn

5:56 – Live Shows

6:58 – Catching up with George

7:13 – City Citizens Academy

8:50 – Football Friday

11:23 – Great time to visit the Crystal Coast

12:10 – Three Circles Living “Achieving your richest life possible”

13:45 – Interview with Executive Director Mickey Miller and Curator Jim Hodges

25:30 – Interview with Tryon Civitan Pat Drake

31:18 – Social Media Minute

32:04 – Staytrippin’

32:17 – Craven County Clean Sweep

33:05 – Salt Water Sportsman National Seminar Series featuring George Proveromo

35:05 – Stephen Ministry Introductory Workshop

35:39 – Honour, The Musical

35:53 – New Bern Drum Circle

36:01 – Coastal Women’s Forum Dinner and Networking

36:17 – Poetry Open Mic with Featured Poet Ellen Fitzpatrick

36:53 – Girls Night Out and Networking Social

37:14 – International Film Series: “Blind Date”

38:20 – For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide, When The Rainbow Is Enuf

40:18 – Dinner on 5 Continents

41:02 – Bingo Night

42:02 – Singing Valentine by the Southern Gentlemen Chorus

42:36 – Lunch and Learn

43:06 – ArtWalk

43:15 – New Bern Antique Show and Sale

43:41 – An Unexpected Journey: 30 Years at the Central Intelligence Agency by Elinor Kelly Wilson

44:14 – New Bern Music Calendar

44:36 – Happenings at Tryon Palace:

– First Friday: “Tryon Palace 250th Anniversary”

– Free Day

45:35 – New Bern Farmers Market

46:00 – New Bern Now’s Community Calendar

46:16 – Social Media Minute (Congratulations, Chris Rivera for winning tickets to Honour, The Musical)

47:03 – Daytrippin’

– Bryan Mayer Live at Promise Land Market

– Beaufort Maritime Museum

– Carolina Maritime Association

– Beaufort Hotel and 34 Degrees North

– Kenansville Heart Stopping Rodeo “Bulls, Broncs, and Barrels”

53:13 – Elks Lodge BBQ Fundraiser

54:04 – Social Media Minute

Join us on Thursday, February 13 from 1 – 2 p.m (location pending).

Wendy Card